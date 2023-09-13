Whilst it is not unusual for members of parliament to wear a badge in Westminster, the wheat did leave many asking questions.

The MPs in Westminster haven't decided to make their suits more autumnal, instead, they are showing their support for farmers as part of a campaign.

Why are MPs wearing wheat sheaf at PMQs?





At #PMQs today MPs will be wearing a wheatsheaf for #BackBritishFarmingDay.



My little sisters are farmers and I know how important farming is for our national security, for our health and for our rural communities. pic.twitter.com/TknGGqvfeI — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) September 13, 2023

Today, September 13 marks Back British Farming Day which was created by the National Farmers Union (NFU).

Now in its eighth year, it aims to help highlight the work of British farmers.

This year the NFU is using the day to remind MPs why British food and farming should be at the forefront of how they win votes in upcoming general elections.

As NFU President Minette Batters said: “Britain’s farmers and growers are truly inspirational, and it is heart-warming to know the public really value the work we do in producing fantastic homegrown food."

MP Luke Pollard shared that he was wearing a wheat sheaf for the day, posting on X that: "My little sisters are farmers and I know how important farming is for our national security, for our health and for our rural communities."

However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was spotted not wearing the wheat.