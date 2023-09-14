The closure of the slip road at Junction 26 off Malpas Road starts on Friday, September 15, two days before the 20mph limit comes into force.

Essential works will have an impact on the eastbound slip road for Cwmbran, which will be closed while improvements take place.

Closures on the M4 have an impact throughout Newport as motorists find alternative routes such as the SDR, A48 and other roads, which can cause congestion.

This happened on Tuesday as the part of the M4 at junction 26 and 25 closed for five hours following a crash, which caused major delays around Newport.

Natasha Asghar MS, shadow minister for transport and technology, said: “Sometimes Road closures cannot be avoided for various reasons, but it is vital steps are taken to reduce disruption and the impact on motorists.

“I hope these works are completed as soon as possible, and in the meantime, mitigations should be put in place such as extra trains and buses running to give residents an alternative.

“Drivers will already be contending with Labour’s ludicrous 20mph speed limits this weekend - and the last thing they need is more motoring mayhem on the M4.”

From Sunday, September 17, motorists are permitted to follow the new 20mph speed limit and road works are not complete until Monday, September 18.

Natasha Asghar MS is against the 20mph speed limit which could chaos this weekend with M4 sliproad off Malpas Road closed. (Image: Newsquest)Natasha Asghar MS is against the 20mph speed limit which could chaos this weekend with M4 sliproad off Malpas Road closed.

Diversions will be in place with traffic able to leave the M4 at Junction 27 High Cross for Cwmbran and Junction 26 for Caerleon while motorists travelling eastbound are able to join the M4 at Junction 25A.

The Welsh Government is advising motorists to check their vehicles and allow plenty of time for their journey.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Road closures are in place to allow for essential waterproofing work to the Usk Bridge.

"Unfortunately, due to these closures, some traffic delays are expected and drivers are reminded to plan ahead, check their vehicle and allow plenty of time for their journey.”