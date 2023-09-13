Officers carried out three warrants at addresses in Corporation Road and Stow Hill, Newport and a further warrant at an address in Cefn Coed Road, Cardiff on Wednesday 13 September.

The police incident caused Corporation Road in Newport to be closed both ways from B4237 Wharf Road to Eton Road.

There was a huge police presence as firearm officers worked across the area as a precaution.

Operation Silver saw officers carry out the warrants in connection with an investigation into the supply of drugs.

During the operation, a 44-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 66-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs.

All four men remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Ian Bartholomew said: “We hope these warrants demonstrate our continued commitment to protecting our communities from the harmful effects of not only drugs but the criminality associated with them.

"The support of the public is vital to this work, I continue to urge people to let us know of any suspicious or unusual activity in their area so we can take action.

“If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

At the time of the raids Inspector Bartholomew reassured local residents that although the force’s presence may be ‘alarming’ the operation was ‘planned.’

The Argus spotted crime scene photographers at the scene as sections of the area were photographed by the force.

Due to the police activity Newport Bus services were held at the depot between approximately 4:37am – 8:22am.

Over 40 bus services were affected by the road closure at the time.

All bus services have since resumed their normal service and the road has re-opened.