A ROGUE motorist was jailed after he defied his driving ban twice in as many days.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard how Stephen Gibbs, 40, from Caerphilly was pulled over by Gwent Police in Nelson on September 7.
Nicholas Evans, prosecuting, said officers caught the defendant back at it again when he was stopped on the A472 on Pengam Road, Ystrad Mynach on September 9.
Gibbs, of Mountain Way, Nelson pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified and two counts of driving without insurance.
The offences were also committed while he was serving a suspended prison sentence.
He was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from driving for 40 months.
Gibbs must pay £85 costs.
