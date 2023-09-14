Grade II listed Number 2, Church House, in the sought-after area of Christchurch on the outskirts of Newport, has sold for £170,000.

The house, complete with hidden 'priest hole', previously owned by the Church in Wales, was listed with a guide price of £153,000-plus at Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Angie Davey, of the Newport-based auction business, said: "This is a truly awesome three-bedroom house in the fabulous picturesque location of Christchurch dating back very many years. The house is just across the road from a celebrated public house.

"The semi detached house is adjacent to the 12th century Holy Trinity Church and cemetery and close to the very welcoming Greyhound Public house.

"The house has two reception rooms, a kitchen, pantry, cloak cupboard, cellar, bathroom and three double bedrooms – one of which is believed to contain a ‘priest hole’. It has a good-size lawned garden to the side and access to the cemetery and road.

"Within walking distance of The Greyhound Inn the property benefits from excellent transport links via the M4 and Newport railway station.

"The top of the hill has panoramic views both towards the Bristol Channel in the south and through the Vale of Usk and into the Monmouthshire countryside to the north. The road, which runs along the crest of the hill, runs westwards to Newport and eastwards towards Caerleon and the village of Catsash.

Church House was among more than 90 lots included in the latest online Paul Fosh Auctions sale.