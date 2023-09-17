The Great British Insulation Scheme could help families in lower council tax bands cut between £300 and £400 from their annual bill.

More than 300,000 families across England, Scotland and Wales are set to benefit from the UK Government scheme.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “We are determined to help families keep their homes warm through the winter months and save on their energy costs.

“Our Great British Insulation Scheme will help hundreds of thousands of people, including some of the most vulnerable in society, get the upgrades their homes need, while cutting their energy bills.”

Those eligible for the support in Wales include families in council tax bands A-E in homes with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of D or below.

Customers can find out if they are eligible by using an online checker, which asks how they heat their home, whether their home has solid or cavity walls, and if they are receiving any benefits.

Mike Thornton, Chief Executive of the Energy Saving Trust said: “Improving the energy efficiency of our homes is a vital part of addressing both the energy crisis and climate emergency.

“By reducing demand for fossil fuels, it provides a triple win long-term solution for cutting energy bills, decreasing carbon emissions and improving energy security.

“The launch of the Great British Insulation Scheme is therefore a welcome development as it will mean more households are eligible for financial support for insulation measures and comes at a crucial time as we approach the colder winter months.”

Almost half (47 per cent) of homes had an EPC rating of C or above in 2022 compared to 14 per cent of homes in 2010.