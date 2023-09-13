British Transport Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the allegations.

Officers received a report that a woman was waiting at Carmarthen Station for the 2.50pm train to Pembroke Dock on Thursday, July 13.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Shortly before 2.50pm, a man sat next to her and began speaking to her, before he sexually assaulted her, the police have said.

The woman boarded the train when it arrived, but the man followed her and sat next to her – blocking her in to the window seat.

It is alleged he continued to talk to her before sexually assaulting her again.

The man then left the train at Tenby at around 3.50pm.

British Transport Police want to speak with this man in connection with allegations of sexual assault. (Image: British Transport Police)

“Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation,” a British Transport Police spokesperson said.

Any witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man in the picture, should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting the reference number: 2300081083.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.