Youngsters from Rogerstone Rangers Football Club's under sevens have smashed their fundraising target after en epic cycle through Gwent.
The four footballers cycled 18.5 miles from Blaenavon Heritage Railway to Newport Riverfront and were hoping to raise £300. Their running total currently stands at £735.
Joshua Stack, Sammy Wham, Joe Morris and Jarred Vaughan were joined by family members on their cycling challenge, which took place on one of the hottest days of the year.
Peter Stack, Joshua's dad, said: "They absolutely smashed it and are absolute heroes.
"We are so proud of them for completing such a long distance and on such a hot day also. They should be very proud of themselves. It is a great achievement.
"They got well stuck in and worked together as a team to go the distance."
If you want to show your support the youngsters go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Joshua-Stack-1?utm_term=av4er5D6y.
