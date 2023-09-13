Gwent Police officers attended Lliswerry Primary School, Nash Road, today, Wednesday, September 13, and patrolled the area.

The youths have not been located, according to a letter sent from Lliswerry headteacher Mr N Davies to parents and carers of school pupils.

The Argus has approached the school, Newport City Council and Gwent Police for comment.

The letter from headteacher Mr Davies read: “At lunchtime today, a number of youths / young men came up to the school railings. They did not come onto the school site but tried to walk up the driveway.

“They were told to move away by a lunchtime supervisor. As they left the area, two of the group exposed themselves as they ran way. Unfortunately, this was seen by a number of children in Year 6.

“The Police attended the site and patrolled the local area. At this moment in time the youths were not located. We have shared CCTV and information with the Police.”

The letter emphasises that all school staff and children were “safe” and there is “no reason to believe there is a direct danger or threat” to the school or its learners.

The letter encourages parents and carers to speak to their children about vigilance and “stranger danger”.