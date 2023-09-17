Eleri was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2018 and passed away a year later in September 2019 at eight years old.

Mrs Hooper said: “Eleri was bright as a button and really sharp but a bit of a drama queen in all sense of the word. For as long as we can remember she loved singing, dancing, drawing and had wanted to learn how to play the piano.

“She really attacked life even from a young age and was always trying to do absolutely everything. She had a real zest for life and was able to cram a lot into her eight years.

“As a very active child, she loved her gymnastics and even won a competition two weeks before her initial diagnosis.”

Mrs Hooper described her daughter as the joker of the family, and always wanting to be “on the go”.

Eleri was always the joker of the family (Image: Rob Hooper)

She said: “The treatment was really hard for her because it stopped her from being able to do all the active things she loved.”

Eleri was never afraid to say what she thought, something that her doctors had to develop thick skins to deal with.

“One thing about her was that if she wanted something, she went after it until she got it. Whether that be face painting or something else, she was tenacious like that. She certainly had her own ideas about how her treatment should proceed!

“She was very aware of what was happening, and she was that sort of person where she just soaked up everything. As a Harry Potter fan, her dad Rob and I think of her as our own little Hermione.”

Eleri was a very active child who crammed a lot into a short time (Image: Bethan Hooper)

Mrs Hooper set up the charity Shine Bright Support in her memory after she found that very few families of children suffering from cancer get support for their mental health at what is a difficult time.

She hopes the charity will keep Eleri’s memory alive, although she finds a lot of that in Eleri’s younger siblings, eight-year-old Owen and three-year-old Megan.

The charity gain support from a range of places, including fundraisers from individuals and sites such as JustGiving, as well as their own merchandise.

One such individual is Eadie Morgan, the daughter of a family friend. Eadie is currently growing out her hair with plans to cut it off in November and donate it to the Princess Trust in Eleri’s memory, as well as raising money for Shine Bright.

Eadie’s mother, Joanne Morgan said: “I’m really proud of her for doing this. We’re hoping to get about 16 inches when we cut it, so that the Trust can make a full wig for someone who needs it. We just wanted to do something in memory of Eleri.”

You can donate to Shine Bright Support in Eleri’s memory or find out more about the charity via their website or JustGiving page.