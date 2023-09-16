Away from the hustle and bustle of Newport nightlife, The Red Lion sits on the top of Stow Hill and is one of the last remaining traditional pubs in the city.

The Red Lion is steeped in history as it used to be a coach house pub in 1848, with coachmen visiting regularly for the traditional ales.

We chatted to Pub Landlord Craig Davies, who took over the pub in 2019 when it was struggling. Since he took over the pub has gone from strength to strength.

“I took over in 2019 before the Covid pandemic as it was on the market, and they wanted a new landlord to take it on.

The Red Lion, at the top of Stow hill is our fifth pub of the week. Picture: Google (Image: Google)The Red Lion, at the top of Stow hill is our fifth pub of the week. Picture: Google

“I came in as holding and the brewery didn’t want me to leave as I have turned it around and it has gone from strength to strength.”

The pub is steeped in original décor styled as an Alehouse, with two large casks hanging over the bar with an old beer engine on display.

It also has an old-fashioned log fire for customers to enjoy on cold winter evenings, giving the pub a cosy feel.

It is a rugby pub with an electrifying atmosphere on Welsh match days and is a regular watering hole for Newport RFC and Dragons fans.

The Red Lion pub keeps its traditional original decor. Picture: The Red Lion (Image: The Red Lion)The Red Lion pub keeps its traditional original decor. Picture: The Red Lion

Mr Davies, originally from Cardiff, told the Argus that locals have been welcoming and friendly despite hearing his capital accent.

He added: “It has been the most accommodating and welcoming pub and it’s like I have been accepted as a Newportonian, it has been amazing.”

The pub doesn’t sell regular food, but on rugby match days, depending on time of kick-off, it serves curry and rice or hot dogs with onions at half time.

It serves traditional ale such as Timothy Taylor, Wye Valley Butty Bach and London Pride.

The Red Lion serves a wide range of traditional ales. Picture: The Red Lion (Image: The Red Lion)The Red Lion serves a wide range of traditional ales. Picture: The Red Lion

They also serve Thatcher’s Gold, Inches apple cider, Cools, Carling, Guinness, Heineken and Worthington’s on draft.

The pub doesn’t have live music but they do have a jukebox with all ranges of music from the 60s until now that regulars enjoy as it adds to the atmosphere.