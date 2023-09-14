Viewers are in for a treat this season with so much to look forward to as the BBC brings sequins, glitz and glamour to our TV screens.

There will also be mesmerising dance group routines, world-class music acts and theme weeks.

Not forgetting one of the most anticipated Saturday night TV slots of the year – the iconic trip to the much-loved Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

This is everything you need to know about Strictly 2023 from when it starts, who are the contestants and when It Takes Two will be back.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?





This year Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 16 from 6.35pm.

The first show will be pre-recorded and will reveal who the 15 celebrities such as EastEnders favourite Bobby Brazier and Coronation Street legend Les Dennis will be partnered on the dance floor with.

The professional dancers will perform three routines including a group number with the new cast.

Current Strictly champions Hamza and Jowita will also make a triumphant return and Jessie Ware will perform one of her biggest hits in the ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing line-up 2023 – who are the celebrities?





From comedians, broadcasters, Olympic champions and soap stars, here are the Strictly contestants taking part this autumn:

Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington

Former newsreader Angela Rippon

Stage and screen star Layton Williams

Channel 4 journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Comedian Eddie Kadi

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon

Love Island’s Zara McDermott

Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas

BBC radio presenter Nikita Kanda

Coronation Street's Ellie Leach

Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy CBE

Eastenders star Bobby Brazier

Casualty star Nigel Harman

British tennis player Annabel Croft

Former Family Fortunes host and actor Les Dennis

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 professional dancers – who are they?





Let’s take a look at who the Strictly professional dancers are this year:

Dianne Buswell

Nadiya Bychkova

Graziano Di Prima

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Neil Jones

Nikita Kuzmin

Gorka Marquez

Luba Mushtuk

Giovanni Pernice

Jowita Przystal

Johannes Radebe

Kai Widdrington

Nancy Xu

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakley

Michelle Tsiakkas

Vito Coppola

Will Amy Dowden be on Strictly Come Dancing this year after cancer diagnosis?





Welsh professional dancer Amy Dowden recently confirmed she won’t be partnered up with a celebrity due to receiving treatment after an additional cancer diagnosis, she said during an Instagram Live with cancer charity CoppaFeel!

The 33-year-old was initially diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two – when does it start?





Strictly It Takes Two returns to BBC Two at 6.30pm on Monday, September 25.

Fans can look forward to an exciting season featuring dynamic duo Janette Manrara and Fleur East.

Pop singer Fleur was announced as the new It Takes Two co-host earlier this year on The One Show, taking over from Rylan Clark who presented the spin-off series for four years.

She previously said: “I’m so excited to officially join the Strictly family. I had such an amazing time on the show last year and so cannot wait to be talking to the celebs each week on It Takes Two.

“Being a Strictly fan, I’m excited to get all the behind-the-scenes exclusives on the show. I know exactly what the next lot of celebs will be going through.

“It’s an incredibly fun experience, but it’s tough. Hopefully, I can offer them a bit of support and a friendly face along the way.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”

Who are the judges on Strictly Come Dancing 2023?





Head judge Shirley Ballas will be back once more alongside Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Shirley recently posted a teaser of the new Strictly series on Instagram, showing the professional dancers dressed in gold and black-themed outfits as they performed outside and inside the Tate Britain gallery in London.

Her caption said: “Get your dancing shoes on… Strictly Come Dancing 2023 coming soon. Who’s ready for an exciting season? @bbcstrictly @bbciplayer”

In addition to all this, Dave Arch and his wonderful band will once again provide the soundtrack to Saturday and Sunday nights all across the UK.