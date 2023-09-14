The violent quake hit shortly after 11pm local time on Friday, September 8, about 44 miles from Marrakesh.

Alex Bland from the Malpas station joins Rob Buckley (Ely) and four members of the Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service on the ground.

The UK International Search and Rescue Team has deployed 62 personnel after the Moroccan government's appeal for international support.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “The UK Government has sent immediate support to Morocco including a team of 62 search and rescue specialists and four rescue dogs to assist with the rescue effort.

“I remain in contact with Foreign Minister Bourita and offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Morocco after this tragic event.”

National Fire Chiefs Council Chair Mark Hardingham said the team will be providing “specialist technical support where it is needed most”.

It is the third time in 2023 that South Wales Fire and Rescue has helped in foreign disaster zones, with another Malpas firefighter Luke Davidson being deployed in Turkey back in February.

UK-ISAR teams are self-sufficient upon arrival, bringing enough food, water, shelter, sanitation and equipment to undertake operations for up to 14 days.