The property in Shaftesbury has been linked to numerous complaints of anti-social behaviour and drug activity.

As a result, Gwent Police issued a closure notice which has been pinned to the front door.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Closure notice.

“This has resulted in the property being boarded up.”

Four men were arrested in raids carried out in Newport and Cardiff yesterday, 13 September.

Operation Silver saw officers carry out the warrants in connection with an investigation into the supply of drugs.