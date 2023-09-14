Presale tickets to see Ed Sheeran at The Royal Albert Hall in November are on sale now.
The Shape of You and Perfect singer announced recently he would be playing two shows at The Royal Albert Hall in London on November 18 and 19.
Fans had the chance to gain early access to tickets by pre-ordering (by 3pm Wednesday, September 13) Sheeran's new album - Autumn Variations which comes out on September 29.
Ed Sheeran is currently on his +-=÷x tour in North America which concludes in October.
How to get Ed Sheeran tickets for his Royal Albert Hall shows
Presale tickets for Ed Sheeran's two shows at The Royal Albert Hall in London are now available having gone live today at 9am.
Presale Ed Sheeran tickets can be purchased for both gigs on November 18 and 19 via the Ticketmaster website.
The Royal Albert Hall seating plan for Ed Sheeran concert
The Royal Albert Hall website has an interactive map of the venue for those wanting to scout out the layout ahead of the Ed Sheeran concert.
The capacity for the Royal Albert Hall is 5,272.
