The pictures, taken by Jeff Donovan, show the leisure centre hall is nearing demolition completion.

The centre closed for good at 8pm on Sunday, March 26.

The remaining parts of the Newport Leisure Centre are being torn down (Image: Jeff Donovan)

What was once a swimming pool with slides which was loved and used by many is now a pile of rubble and destruction.

The slides and pool have been demolished as diggers prepare to tear down the last remaining parts of the leisure centre hall.

The swimming pool closed at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and stood as a shell within the city centre demolition site.

The centre closed on March 27. 2023 (Image: Jeff Donovan)

The centre, which opened in 1985, was home to a multi-purpose sports hall, gym, and swimming pool, and has been the site of several legendary music events.

Bands and acts such as David Bowie, the Smiths and Motorhead once graced the Newport Centre. These days, the only sounds you can hear are diesel engines and falling rubble.

Princess Diana also visited the site in 1987.

Diggers are preparing to tear down the last remaining parts of the leisure centre hall (Image: Jeff Donovan)

The centre closed on March 27. 2023 after years of serving the city as a swimming pool, leisure centre and an entertainment centre.

A small area has been kept open to the public for pedestrian access past the site.

Newport City Council documents show the dismantling and demolition of the centre is scheduled to be completed in early September.

The Newport Centre's demolition is due to be completed in early September (Image: Jeff Donovan)

The building is to be replaced with a new £19.7 million leisure, health, and wellbeing centre on Usk Way.

Plans for a new “state-of-the-art” leisure centre on Usk Way were approved in November 2021.

The new building is expected to have “prominent frontages” that will enhance the street scene.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) objected to the application due to “inadequate information” in relation to flooding.

The council report states that there’s a 0.5 per cent flood risk according to the Flood Map for Planning (FMfP).