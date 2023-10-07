FOURTEEN more dogs feature on our pets page this week.

South Wales Argus: Samantha Hawkins sent in this picture of Odie and Bruce

Samantha Hawkins sent in this picture of Odie and Bruce

South Wales Argus: Jason Burgess sent in this picture of his furry family member taking it easy in the sun on his stool

Jason Burgess sent in this picture of his furry family member taking it easy in the sun on his stool

South Wales Argus: Darren Hughes sent in this picture of Axel ready to go to the beach

Darren Hughes sent in this picture of Axel ready to go to the beach

South Wales Argus: Sonia Owen shared this picture of Bluebell

Sonia Owen shared this picture of Bluebell

South Wales Argus: Louise Burden sent in this picture of Vin and Kelsier having a great time in Wentwood

Louise Burden sent in this picture of Vin and Kelsier having a great time in Wentwood

South Wales Argus: Cats Home shared this picture of Maggie

Cats Home shared this picture of Maggie

South Wales Argus: Kirst Jones sent in this picture of Scampi

Kirst Jones sent in this picture of Scampi

South Wales Argus: Justine Jarvis shared this picture of Poppy

Justine Jarvis shared this picture of Poppy

South Wales Argus: Leah Challenger shared this picture of Zeppelin, Hendrix and Luna after a muddy adventure

Leah Challenger shared this picture of Zeppelin, Hendrix and Luna after a muddy adventure

South Wales Argus: Richard Lakey sent in this picture of seven-month-old Rolo

Richard Lakey sent in this picture of seven-month-old Rolo