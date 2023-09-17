Former pupils and teachers are being invited back to St Alban's RC High School to commemorate its 60th anniversary.

The school, situated in the former home of the Hanbury family in Pontypool Park, was sold to the Sisters of the Order of the Holy Ghost in 1923 and initially opened as a girls' day and boarding school.

It became a secondary modern school in 1963 after control of the school was passed to the Archdiocese of Cardiff to become St Alban’s Roman Catholic High School.

Since then, the school has seen tens of thousands of pupils passing through, including former Wales rugby international Lloyd Burns, British TV news anchor Kevin Owen and Menna Clatworthy, an immunologist who is professor of translational medicine at Cambridge University.

Torfaen member of parliament Nick Thomas-Symonds also attended and went on to serve as a school governor in 2015.

To celebrate the anniversary past pupils and staff are welcome back on Saturday, September 23 for a guided tour of the buildings and grounds, cream tea, and a performance from the school choir.

Headteacher Stephen Lord said: “We are excited to welcome everyone back to help celebrate the 60th anniversary of St Alban’s RC High School.

"It holds a special place in many people’s hearts, and we hope they will enjoy visiting to catch up with old friends and take a trip down memory lane.

“Over the last few years, with support from Welsh Government, the Archdiocese of Cardiff and Torfaen Council, we have invested a considerable about of money to improve the educational provision for our young people.

"This has included essential repairs to the main house, also the redevelopment of our library. We hope former pupils and staff enjoy the day.”

There are three tours available on the day at £15 per person, with all proceeds raised being used to support school projects.

Bookings can be made via the Ticket Source website.