Run by long-time friends Rhys Didcott and Dave Cutter, Box’d Bar and Pizza opened a purpose-built cabin in Monmouth Square on Tuesday.

Mr Didcott and Mr Cutter thanked the public for their ‘unbelievable’ support.

Rhys Didcott, Stephen Cutter and David Cutter in their new bar and pizza cabin (Image: Box’d Bar and Pizza)

“Opening day went amazingly, customers loved our loaded fries, and we had some really great feedback verbally and reviews and comments,” they said.

“The support we have had has been unbelievable. We can be found in Monmouth Square and the full menu can be found on our social media Facebook and Instagram.

“To get the hut complete was a task in the heat but, with the help of local traders, we were able to get everything complete and ready.

Selection of freshly cooked pizza's (Image: Box’d Bar and Pizza)

“Like all new businesses it’s a scary time but without taking risks the business won’t grow.

“From your basic margherita to our special pizza of the week that will be on offer. Our flavoursome fries with our secret seasoning will be available along with fresh garlic pizza breads.

"We offer 10% discount to all cwmbran town center staff , blue light card holders and staff/ pupils who attend Coleg Gwent.

The pair initially converted a horse box into a fully functioning mobile bar accompanied with freshly prepared pizzas in Pontypool.

Box’d Bar and Pizza opened on September 12 in Monmouth Square (Image: Box’d Bar and Pizza)

One customer praised the business calling the food ‘amazing’ and staff friendly.

Another customer said: “Had BBQ and ranch chicken wings and cheese and bacon loaded fries. Amazing, thanks guys.”

Box’d Bar and Pizza is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 5pm or until they sell out of their freshly cooked goods.

A delicious freshly made pizza (Image: Box’d Bar and Pizza)

The business, which is setting up a foundation, is providing children’s pizza kits consisting of pizzas ingredients, freshly made dough, chips and a drink for families to make at home.

Mr Didcott said: “Box’d Community Foundation will be run by Sian Cutter, the wife of co-owner Dave Cutter, who will be supporting the foundation alongside myself and my partner Catherine.

"The aim is to provide a hub in the local community that provides a safe space and opportunities for local charities to host drop-in sessions.”