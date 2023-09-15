Aberystwyth was named The Times and The Sunday Times’ Welsh University of the Year for 2024.

However, Cardiff University was the highest-ranked institution in Wales according to The Times' extensive guide.

Cardiff University was ranked as the 25th best university in the UK in the Good University Guide 2024, while Aberystwyth was 39th.

Three other South Wales institutions also made the list of the UK's best universities - Swansea University (41), Cardiff Metropolitan University (78) and the University of South Wales (97).

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The higher education landscape has never been tougher.

"It is more competitive to get a place at many of our top institutions; the cost of attending university has soared, leaving graduates with extraordinary debt; and in many cases campus life still bears the scars of the pandemic.

"Meanwhile lecturers are on strike and the marking crisis is a running scandal.

“It means any prospective student, parent or carer needs to think hard about whether university is the right choice, and then where to study and what subject.

"It’s where this guide — our 30th edition — is here to help."

The best universities in Wales

According to the The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024, these were the best universities in Wales:

Cardiff University (national ranking: 25) Aberystwyth University (39) Swansea University (41) Bangor University (44) Cardiff Metropolitan University (78) University of South Wales (97) University of Wales Trinity St David (117) Wrexham Glyndwr University (122)

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 award winners

University of the Year 2024: University College London

Specialist University of the Year: Harper Adams University

University of the Year for Graduate Employment: Imperial College London

Scottish University of the Year: University of Glasgow

Welsh University of the Year: Aberystwyth University

Sports University of the Year: University of Nottingham

University of the Year for Social Inclusion: Bath Spa University

For the full list of rankings, how the universities compare subject by subject, a guide to campus life, and what scholarships and bursaries may be on offer, visit The Times website.