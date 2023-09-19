The new store is the 177th arm of Pepe’s and will be offering all of the popular menu dishes people have come to love and the big flavours they are famous for.

This store becomes the fifth in Wales, joining branches in Cardiff, Cwmbran, Swansea, and Port Talbot.

According to their website, they are the largest piri piri franchise brand in the UK. They are particularly famous for their signature six flavours, each representing a different level of spice or heat.

Mango and lime or lemon and herb are the go-to if you prefer your spice mild, with hot, extra hot or even extreme flavours available for those brave people who enjoy lots of heat and spicy food.

When describing what makes Pepe’s Chicken so unique, the official synopsis on the website reads: “Pepe’s has spent years on perfecting the flavours of its freshly cooked chicken.

“Our exclusive marinades have been developed by our amazing development chefs to allow our chicken to taste like no other chicken.

The care and thought in cooking Pepe’s products, gives our food its distinctive flavour and taste.”

It seems a popular choice as a new restaurant with people on social media, with many expressing their excitement at having a Pepe’s nearby, with comments including: “can’t wait to try it”, “this looks amazing” and even one eager customer labelling it “tomorrow’s dinner”.

The store officially opened on Saturday, September 2, with Mayor of Caerphilly Mike Adams, Consort Gloria Adams, and special guest rugby player Shane Williams all in attendance.

You can find Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken at 49 Cardiff Road, Caerphilly, CF83 1FP and their opening hours are 12-11pm seven days a week.

You can order using either their Facebook page, the app or call them on 029 2078 9422.