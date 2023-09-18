The most recent government figures estimate there were 173 rough sleepers across Wales at the end of June.

It represents a 48 per cent increase from June 2022, when there were an estimated 117 rough sleepers on the streets.

Last October, the Senedd passed regulations to legally recognise those who are street homeless, or at risk of being street homeless, as a priority need for emergency accommodation and support.

Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire (Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire)Wider legislative reform has been touted as part of the Welsh Government’s “no-one left out” approach.

With the cost of living and housing crises only putting more people's livelihoods in peril, the Argus asks why there are so many rough sleepers in Wales and what is being done about it.

'They get treated better here'





Pride in Pill has been serving one of the most deprived areas in Newport since 2014.

What started as a volunteer litter pick has turned into a lifeline for dozens of rough sleepers across the city.

Every Sunday, the volunteers provide hot meals, clothes, drinks and snacks from donations.

“We take 90 bags of food and we go through them all,” said charity founder Paul Murphy.

“We feed them, and when we see new faces, we ask them where they are from. We’ve spoken to people from London, Bristol and Manchester – they get told to come to Newport because they get treated better here.

“If we see anyone and think they are poor, we start talking to them. If we can help them out, we will,” Mr Murphy said.

“Coming into winter, that’s the time we need to help. Something has to be open for the homeless when it hits minus temperatures.”

'Plans for winter progressing'





Despite an “unprecedented demand” for housing from those who are, or at risk of being, homeless, the number of rough sleepers in Newport appears to have fallen in 2023.

Newport City Council has set up a multi-agency task force on homelessness and a new outreach service for people sleeping on the street.

The Prince of Wales launched the Homewards project in June, with Newport one of six focus areas across the UK.

Local authority estimates show that Newport accounted for a third (33 per cent) of rough sleepers in Wales in January 2023.

The council is offering support to rough sleepers "every day" - something which gives them greater confidence in their reported figures.

"In January, there was a significant increase in the number of people sleeping out as a result of a housing and financial crisis that had not been experienced for many years as well as for other complex and individual reasons," a council spokesperson said.

“From the end of January, the figures reduced and have remained relatively stable, but the council continues to work with its partners to try and bring everybody off the streets and into accommodation.

“During periods of extreme weather conditions, measures are put in place to help those who are sleeping rough. Discussions and plans for this winter are progressing.

“Newport has seen an unprecedented demand for both temporary and long-term housing from those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness due to a number of factors including the financial crisis."

'No-one left out approach'





Welsh Climate Change Minister Julie James MS is responsible for housing and homelessness in Wales, as part of a wide brief covering motorways and trunk roads, national parks and water.

The Argus approached Ms James for comment on the nationwide increase in rough sleepers. A Welsh Government spokesperson replied: “We continue to adopt a no-one left out approach to homelessness and introduced regulations last year to ensure no-one is forced to sleep rough in Wales.

“We are investing over £210m in homelessness prevention this year alone, to provide support at the earliest opportunity, including a £15m increase to the homelessness prevention budget in the current financial year.

“Rough sleeping is a complex issue and we continue to support local authorities to take an assertive outreach approach and ensure wrap-around support to both support people into accommodation and to help them sustain it.”

More than 38,000 people experiencing homelessness have been supported into temporary accommodation since March 2020.

'They failed to grasp it'





Shadow Minister for Climate Change, Janet Finch-Saunders MS, suggests that “vanity projects” have distracted the Welsh Government from the issue of rough sleeping in Wales.

“During the pandemic the Welsh Government had the opportunity to get to grips with rough sleeping, but they failed to grasp it,” the Welsh Conservative told the Argus.

“Instead they’ve been focusing on their vanity projects – putting more politicians into the Senedd and introducing blanket 20mph speed limits.

“For the last 25 years, the Welsh Government has been lacking on housing in Wales and we’re now in the middle of a housing crisis, fundamentally down to the lack of homes being built in Wales.

“These failings are pushing up prices and leading to a housing market that is inaccessible to thousands of people,” Ms Finch-Saunders said.

Image: Stock (Image: Stock)Two years ago, the Welsh Conservatives committed to building 40,000 new social homes over ten years, expanding data collection on rough sleepers, and introducing a scheme similar to help-to-buy to bring empty properties back into use.

Ms Finch-Saunders said she was “concerned” about the number of rough sleepers outside of cities and large towns where councils may not have the ability to provide as much assistance.