ABERGAVENNY Food Festival returns this weekend, with a packed schedule and plenty to get your teeth into - literally.
Ahead of the event, we have compiled a list of food and drink which you can expect to find at the festival over the weekend.
The list is extensive, with food from all corners of the world on offer. There is surely going to be something to excite even the fussiest of eaters.
Here's a full list of what to look out for:
- Alex Gooch – baked goods
- Alp Mac – mac n’ cheese
- Andrew King Chocolates – chocolates
- Artistraw Cider – cider
- Babhaus – burgers and tacos
- Bao Selecta – baos (steamed buns)
- Bar 44 Tapas – tapas
- Barry Island Spirits – spirits and cocktails
- Barti Rum – spirits
- Bath Soft Cheese – cheese
- Bee Welsh Honey – honey
- Beth’s Bakes – baked goods
- Black Mountain Smokery - smoked goodies (meat, fish and more)
- Bordeaux Wines – wine
- Breckland Orchards – soft drinks
- Brecon Chocolates – chocolate
- British Cassis – spirits
- Bryngaer Goats – cheese
- Burren Balsamics – balsamic vinegar
- Café Cannoli – coffee and pastries
- Café Namaste – Indian street food
- Cardiff Dough and Co – doughnuts
- Carmarthen Ham – ham
- Caws Cenarth Cheese – cheese
- Caws Teifi Cheese – cheese
- Ceylon and Beyond – Sri Lankan street food
- Chantler Teas – tea
- Charcuterie Hereford – charcuterie
- Chock Shop – brownies
- Clark’s Kitchen – halloumi fries
- Coaltown Coffee – coffee
- Cotto – Italian food
- Cosmo’s Mexicana – Mexican street food
- Cradoc’s Savoury Biscuit Co – biscuits and crackers
- CRWST – spreads and sauces
- Cwm Deri – spirits and mixers
- Dà Mhile Distillery – spirits
- Derw Coffee – coffee
- Drinks Kitchen – non-alcoholic spirits
- Drop Bear Beer – non-alcoholic beers
- Feast Brothers – pasta
- Feast Pembrokeshire – fire-cooked food
- Ffansi Coffee Cyf – coffee
- Flowerhorn – craft beer
- Freda’s Peanut Butter – peanut butter
- Frome Valley Vineyard – wine
- Fwdge – fudge
- Gillow Cider – cider
- Gingerbeard’s Preserves – preserves, sauces, seasonings
- Good For You Ferments – sauerkraut
- Gower Coffee Cart – coffee
- Gower Cottage Brownies – brownies
- Halen Mon – salt
- Happy Dumpling 365 – Chinese dumplings
- Harth Chocolate – chocolate
- Hay Distillery – spirts
- Hello GoodPie – pies
- Hullabaloos – soft drinks
- Hundred House Coffee – coffee
- Isle of Wight Tomatoes – tomatoes and tomato products
- Isabel’s Bakehouse – baked goods
- Jumi Cheese – cheese
- Keralan Karavan – southern Indian food
- Knot Gin – spirits
- Korolov’s Orange Juice – orange juice
- La Grande Bouffe – crepes
- Lilo’s Handmade – pasta
- Lily and Pip’s – gluten free bakes
- Little Batch – chocolate
- Little Goat Brewery – craft beer
- Loaded Sausage Co – hot dogs
- Mac Daddies – mac n’ cheese
- Mallory Made – spirits
- MamGu Welshcakes – welsh cakes
- Marches Mushrooms – mushrooms
- Mayhawk Chocolate – chocolate
- Minto’s Patisserie – pastries and cakes
- Mr Todiwala’s – pickles and chutneys
- Murray May’s – kebabs
- NoLo Cocktails – mocktails
- Nuditea – tea
- Nutty But Nice – nuts
- Origin Pizza – pizza
- Patchwork Pate – pate
- Pembrokeshire Chill Farm – chillis and chilli sauce
- Pembrokeshire Fudge – fudge
- Pembrokeshire Gold – rapeseed oil
- Pot 2 Pan – chill sauce, chilli oil
- Quantum Coffee Roasters – coffee
- Raclette Raclette – raclette (Alpine cheese dish)
- Radnor Preserves – preserves
- Rockfield Spirits – spirits
- Rowlestone Farm Ice Cream – ice cream
- SA Sauces – sweet and savoury sauces
- Sapling Spirits – spirits
- Shanty Spirit – spirits
- Shepherds – ice cream
- Shorkk – spices, sauces
- Sibling Distillery – spirits
- Samosaco – samosas
- Skyborry Cider and Perry – cider and perry
- Sorai – Bornean food
- South Caernafon Creameries – cheese
- Still Wild – spirits
- Sunbird Kitchens – granola
- Swig Smoothies – smoothies
- Taste of Persia – Middle Eastern food
- The Baker’s Pig – charcuterie
- The Bearded Taco – tacos
- The Beefy Boys – burgers
- The Cheese Boys – cheese
- The Cheesecake Guy – cheesecake
- The Crab Shack – crab, seafood
- The Crafty Pickle Co. – sauerkraut, kimchi
- The Dell Vineyard – wine
- The Fudge Foundry – fudge
- The Garlic Farm – garlic
- The Mighty Soft Shell Crab – crab
- The Olive Press – olive oil
- The Parsnipship – plant-based food
- The Preservation Society – preserves
- The Pudding Shop – traditional British desserts
- The Queen Bee Honey – honey
- The Rebel Crumble – crumble desserts
- The Shropshire Macaron Company – macarons
- The Spanish Buffet – paella
- The Teeny Tiny Pancake Co – pancakes
- The Tiny Takeaway – curry kits
- The Welsh Saucery – sauces
- Tir and Mor – spirits
- Tokyo Nights – Japanese street food
- Tracklements – condiments
- Trealy Farm Charcuterie – charcuterie
- Tudor Brewery – beer
- Two Farmers – crisps
- Ty Gwyn Cider – cider
- Welsh Coffee Roasters – coffee
- Welsh Saffron – saffron
- White Lake Cheese – cheese
- Willy’s ACV – health drinks
- Winsbury Dairy – cheese
- Wye Valley Brewery – beer
- Wye Valley Meadery (now Hive Mind) – craft mead and craft beer, honey
- Zenobia – Syrian food
