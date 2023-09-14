While it is common knowledge that the judges and professional dancers get paid for their time on the show, you may be unaware of how much the celebs get.

Celebrity contestants are paid to appear on the show with this reportedly being the same for all 15 of the novice dancers.

While the exact sum paid to Strictly's professional dancers and judges has never been officially disclosed by the BBC, the fee to each has been widely reported.

According to the Independent Newspaper, the rate paid to each dancer ranges from £35,000 to £50,000.

Strictly judges were also found to be earning between £200,000 and £500,000 per series.

See the Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2023

Here are all the celebrity contestants taking part this year:

Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington

Former newsreader Angela Rippon

Stage and screen star Layton Williams

Channel 4 journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Comedian Eddie Kadi

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon

Love Island’s Zara McDermott

Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas

BBC radio presenter Nikita Kanda

Coronation Street's Ellie Leach

Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy CBE

Eastenders star Bobby Brazier

Casualty star Nigel Harman

British tennis player Annabel Croft

Former Family Fortunes host and actor Les Dennis

How much are the celebrity contestants paid on Strictly Come Dancing?





Unlike other popular reality shows on British telly like I'm A Celeb, stars who take part in Strictly Come Dancing are given a flat fee to appear.

According to a report in 2021 by The Sun, each celebrity receives £25,000 just to appear.

As an incentive to remain in the competition, stars are said to see their rate of pay rise to £40,000 if they make it until the end of October.

Fleur East and Helen Skelton reportedly made £60,000 for making it to the quarter-finals during their stints on the show.

Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday, September 16 at 6:35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.