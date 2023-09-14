Kaleidoscope was actually set up in 1968 in London in an era when sex,drigs and rock'n roll were the fashion, offering a safe space for young people in the Kingston upon Thames area. The charity's work has evolved over the years to support thousands of people with drug, alcohol and mental health issues at key centres throughout the country - one of which is Wales.

Today, members of the charity and their partners gathered at St Woolos Cathedral to celebrate 20 years of offering effective and innovative treatments for substance misuse.

Martin Blakebrough, CEO of Kaleidoscope, told those present the service saw too many people dying from drug misuse and national government, Welsh Government and the NHS need to do better.

"People do not choose to become problematic drug users. We need to become more innovative. We campaign for the right for people who take drugs to recover, have access to treatment and to be safe," he said.

Martin Blakebrough, CEO of Kaleidoscope (Image: NQ staff)Martin Blakebrough, CEO of Kaleidoscope

The celebration also heard from people who had recovered from drug and alcohol problems and now used their experience to mentor others in recovery.

Mick Bird, a peer for the service, said: "Out on the streets there's a stigma to drug use, you are literally thrown away. Keleidoscope showed me love and this is now what I want to do. I want to help people who walk through that door and need the same love."

Raising Voices, Bristol's recovery choir (Image: NQ staff)Raising Voices, Bristol's recovery choir

In 2003, Newport City Council approached Kaleidoscope to take on a drug rehabilitation project in the city and meet the rapidly growing need for a specialist support service. A Welsh Government funded community safety partnership aimed to tackle a backlog of clients in need of rehabilitation.

The service started in a space at the back of St Paul's Church, on Commercial Street, Newport, with initial funding for 100 clients. Within three months the service treated hundreds of clients from Newport and the wider Gwent area.

News spread fast about the success of the service and Kaleidoscope were selected to deliver their innovative approach in every borough of Wales.

Cherr Vann, Bishop of Monmouth, said: "I am bowled over by the work Martin has done. It is a radical approach to addiction and one I applaud. Please know you are all welcome in this cathedral church whenever you need some time, space and peace or to join us for prayer and worship."

Naloxone is being used to save the life of those who have taken an overdose (Image: NQ staff)Naloxone is being used to save the life of those who have taken an overdose

During the event, music was provided by Raising Voices, Bristol's recovery choir.

They were also told about life-saving injection Naloxone which can be administered by the public if someone has an opiod-related overdose. The emergency kit can give a patient vital time to survive an overdose before ambulance crews take over.