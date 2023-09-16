The charity provides specialist palliative care to the community of Blaenau Gwent.

The shop originally opened in 2003.

The charity was established in Tredegar in 1991 and has grown over the years. Last year alone it charity supported 745 patients, families and loved ones. The cost of providing this service free of charge last year was just over £1.6 million pounds and the charity shop contributes to those much needed funds.

The shop at Commercial Street in Tredegar was previously staffed entirely by volunteers, some of whom were former patients or family members of those supported by the hospice.

The shop became very popular with the people of Tredegar and has always been very well supported with both donations of stock and purchasing goods.

In recent years Commercial Street in Tredegar has been in decline with many retailers closing.

This resulted in reduced footfall and since Covid the charity shop had struggled to bounce back with the loss of some volunteers and opening times had also been reduced.

With the demand on the hospice’s services continuing to grow, the charity was keen to look for ways it could continue to generate funds from the shop and it was decided to relocate to an area of the town with better footfall.

The shop is now in larger premises in the Gwent Shopping Centre.

As part of the relocation the charity has also employed a part time assistant manager to support the volunteers to maximise the income generated for the charity.

Shaun Baker, retail operations manager, said: “Our Tredegar shop offers a fantastic selection of items that have all been kindly donated by the local community, the items are of the highest quality and we are very lucky to have such excellent support locally.

"We know times are difficult for people, but we hope our loyal customers will continue to shop with us and we also hope to attract new customers so we can continue to raise the funds needed to support our patients and their loved ones.”