The RSPCA Cymru PawPrint Awards gave the team on Stephenson Street, Newport, the top honours for their stray dog services and kennelling work.

It is the twelfth year the home has been given a gold award in the stray dog category.

There are bronze, silver and gold standards in each category, including animal licensing, contingency planning and housing policies.

A gold award in stray dog services means the home protects pooch welfare during and after their stay and promotes responsible ownership elsewhere.

The kennelling gold standard requires compliance with RSPCA good practice.

The council-run Newport City Dogs Home takes in dogs found by residents or the council’s dog wardens.

This April, Beechwood councillor Matthew Pimm founded the Friends of Newport Dogs (FONDs) charity to support the under-strain services at the home.

Cllr James Clarke, cabinet member for strategic planning, regulation and housing said: “We are very proud of the hard work from everyone associated with Newport City Dogs Home, all of our staff work very hard to ensure stray or unwanted dogs have the care they need to ensure bright futures in their new homes.

“It’s fantastic that the hard work has been recognised in not one, but two categories again. Well done to everyone involved!”