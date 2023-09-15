Issuing a customer notice on social media, the operator warned of another weekend of "major network disruption" with the possibility of last-minute diversions and special services.

The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed beween junctions 25A (Grove Park) and junction 26 (Malpas) from 10pm on Friday, September 15, to 6am on Monday, September 18 for essential works to waterproof parts of the River Usk Bridge deck.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted from junction 28 (Tredegar Park) via the EDR and SDR.

The same work took place on the westbound carriageway over the same time period last weekend.

On Saturday, September 9, Gwent Police closed another stretch of the M4 following an incident in which a girl fell from a bridge.

Later that afternoon, Newport Bus asked customers to respect their drivers amidst the delays, saying: "M4 has been closed in both directions towards Brynglas tunnels. Our services are operating with severe delays.

"Please understand that whilst they understand your frustrations this is outside of both our drivers and operational staff control please respect them."

Before the same maintenance work begins on the eastbound carriageway, Newport Bus has suggested that motorists leave their cars at home.

"As a result of this increased traffic throughout the city, our bus service may experience severe disruption similar to last Saturday," read the statement, issued at around 2:30pm on Thursday, September 14.

"Although we will operate our services according to schedule, our control team may need to implement last-minute diversions and special services, as was done last weekend.

"We suggest that you leave your car at home and trust us to keep you moving. We appreciate your patience and understanding."