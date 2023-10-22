THESE old pictures all have 'Raglan' as the theme and are from different places in Gwent. Do you recognise any of them?

South Wales Argus: Raglan High Street.

Raglan High Street

South Wales Argus: BIRTHDAY: The Lord Lieutenant of Monmouthshire, Col ER Hill takes the salute during the inaugural parade of 104 Regiment at Raglan Barracks on April 10 1967.

The Lord Lieutenant of Monmouthshire, Col ER Hill takes the salute during the inaugural parade of 104 Regiment at Raglan Barracks on April 10, 1967

South Wales Argus: GRAND: The Lord Raglan in Commercial Street.

The Lord Raglan in Commercial Street

South Wales Argus: Raglan Castle.

Raglan Castle

South Wales Argus: Busking in Abergavenny High Street are Megan Sprackling, aged 10, left, of Raglan Junior School and Anharad Harris, aged 12, of Caerleon Comprehensive. They were raising money for BUSK (Belt Up School Kids).

Busking in Abergavenny High Street are Megan Sprackling, aged 10, left, of Raglan Junior School and Angharad Harris, aged 12, of Caerleon Comprehensive. They were raising money for BUSK (Belt Up School Kids)

South Wales Argus:

The Ship in Raglan in 1986

South Wales Argus:

Raglan Castle from above in 1990

South Wales Argus: COSY: The Ship Inn, Raglan, 1993

The Ship Inn, Raglan, 1993

South Wales Argus:

A van blown over on the A449 near Raglan in 1982. The driver escaped injury and the vehicle had to be hauled up the embankment the next day

South Wales Argus: The Beaufort Arms, Raglan

The Beaufort Arms, Raglan

South Wales Argus: Cutting the Jubilee Cake Raglan Picture: Robert Hughes

Cutting the Jubilee Cake Raglan. Picture: Robert Hughes