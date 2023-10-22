THESE old pictures all have 'Raglan' as the theme and are from different places in Gwent. Do you recognise any of them?
Raglan High Street
The Lord Lieutenant of Monmouthshire, Col ER Hill takes the salute during the inaugural parade of 104 Regiment at Raglan Barracks on April 10, 1967
The Lord Raglan in Commercial Street
Raglan Castle
Busking in Abergavenny High Street are Megan Sprackling, aged 10, left, of Raglan Junior School and Angharad Harris, aged 12, of Caerleon Comprehensive. They were raising money for BUSK (Belt Up School Kids)
The Ship in Raglan in 1986
Raglan Castle from above in 1990
The Ship Inn, Raglan, 1993
A van blown over on the A449 near Raglan in 1982. The driver escaped injury and the vehicle had to be hauled up the embankment the next day
The Beaufort Arms, Raglan
Cutting the Jubilee Cake Raglan. Picture: Robert Hughes
