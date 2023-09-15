Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.

Eighteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.

Entries poured in for all of the categories this year, so we have decided to take a closer look at the finalists for the Pharmacy of the Year Award.

Aneurin Evans Pharmacy

Aneurin Evans Pharmacy have been described as doing "their upmost to fulfil your prescription even though they're very busy".

"They are always cheerful and greet you with a smile and the shelves are well stocked with goodies and essentials," the nominator says.

"There is also a consultation room so if you have a minor thing with your health you can request to see a pharmacist. This is very useful, and the pharmacists are lovely."

Bassaleg Pharmacy

The person who nominated Bassaleg Pharmacy for the award said: "The whole team are fantastic, they will go the extra mile for you and always with a smile. Through lockdown the service was above and beyond and this carries on to this day.

"They always go over and above; every person is so polite.

"The whole of Bassaleg are so grateful to them, their service is first class, outstanding.

"If they don't win, they will always be heroes to my wife and me."

GUH Pharmacy

Staff at the Grange University Hospital have, their nominator said, "collaborated, pioneered and amended practice to ensure high quality and efficient care is cascaded throughout MDTs, triage service and the surrounding population".

"They have continuously dedicated themselves to high standards of patient care and continued professional development via the use of pioneering electronic systems and contributions to national standards of practice," the nomination says.

"The staff have recognised the importance of, and prioritised training, irrespective of staff shortages and recruitment burdens.

