Run by online artisan delicatessen Deli 61, the event will provide the residents of Bassaleg and beyond with some of the best local award-winning food and drink, and give these independent businesses a chance to showcase their products to a wider audience.

Based in Newport, Deli 61 specialises in sourcing and showcasing high quality produced from across Wales and the whole of the UK.

They felt now was the right time to intrduce the Bassaleg Food and Drink Festival following the roaring success of last year’s festival in Newport, and with so many artisan businesses available.

There will be plenty for the whole family to enjoy as well as the food, with regular guest appearances from popular characters and entertainment throughout the day.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 30 at the Graig Community Centre in Bassaleg, and will run from 10am to 3pm. The entire day is free entry to all.

Steven Parry of Deli 61 said: “We have selected only the best hidden gems of artisan produce, such as award-winning gins, beers and ciders to cheese, pastries and preserves.

“Taste is one thing, but the story behind it is just as important. That is why our producers are equally as dedicated and passionate as we are.”

The industries that will be at the Bassaleg Food and Drink Festival include:

• Spirits – Silver Circle Gin Company (Wye Valley Gin) / Field Bar Gin

• Cider – Palmers Upland Cider • Beer – Antur Brewery

• Pies – Hello Good Pie

• Coffee – Quantum Roasters

• Honey – Queen Bee Honey

• Tonics – Busbee Tonics

• Donuts – Cardiff Dough Co

• Cheese – Deli 61 (Snowdonia Cheese / Caws Teifi / Blaenafon Cheese)

• Baked Products – Pettigrew Bakeries/Carrot Top Bakeries

• Welsh Cakes – Eleri’s Welsh Cakes

• Chilli Sauces – Guy Hottie

• Preserves – Black Mountain Preserves

• Pizzas – Flour’d Up Pizza

• Vegan – Cyber Eats (Anna Loka)

• Ice Cream and Milk Shakes – Castle Farm Dairy

• Roasted Meats – Blue Light Catering

Mr Parry added: “Bassaleg was chosen for our first ever Food and Drink festival because there is an abundance of small, independent producers on the doorstep.

“This event will bring together the very best food and drink producers across the region. We will have a strong mix of foodie delights on offer throughout the day and encourage everyone in the area to come along."

Darren Thomas, of exhibitor Guy Hottie from Bedwas, said: “I'm really looking forward to a successful event. This is a really strong opportunity to showcase a variety of my chilli-based products on the day.

“It’ll get people to experience something different that they may not usually have the opportunity to try.”