Holly Kennedy registered with Social Care Wales as a domiciliary care worker while being on a barred list.

At a Social Care Wales hearing held on September 12, a removal order was placed on Kennedy.

Kennedy registered with Social Care Wales as a domiciliary care worker in April 2022.

At the time, Kennedy was employed by Lotus Care and Support Services.

In August that year, Social Care Wales received a referral from Lotus Care and Support Services, advising that Kennedy had been suspended from duty following an allegation she had stolen £10 from a patient.

While Kennedy initially engaged with Social Care Wales, she has not engaged since February 2023, and did not attend this month’s hearing.

Chair Jason Barlett said due to her actions, they were unable to determine whether Kennedy was truly remorseful.

Mr Bartlett said: “We have been unable to explore matters such as regret, remorse, insight, and remediation with her, all of which contribute to an assessment of future risk in Ms Kennedy’s case especially in relation to work that she might be able to carry out in future.

“We consider that her failure to engage with her regulator demonstrates a lack of insight into her conduct.”