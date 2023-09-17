With the news that Newport's Kingsway Centre is up for sale we thought we'd have a look back through our archives to see what it used to be like.
The Kingsway Centre, complete with model Transporter Bridge.
Kingsway Centre, Newport
Commercial Street in Newport City Centre in 1976 with Liptons store to the right and the entrance to Kingsway Centre and Bollingtons on the left.
The entrance to the Dolman Theatre in the Kingsway Centre.
Tesco in Kingsway Centre in 1984.
The Place to Eat in Kingsways Inshops in Newport.
