The Kingsway Centre, complete with model Transporter Bridge.

Kingsway Centre, Newport

Commercial Street in Newport City Centre in 1976 with Liptons store to the right and the entrance to Kingsway Centre and Bollingtons on the left.

The entrance to the Dolman Theatre in the Kingsway Centre.

Tesco in Kingsway Centre in 1984.

The Place to Eat in Kingsways Inshops in Newport.