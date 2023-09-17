With the news that Newport's Kingsway Centre is up for sale we thought we'd have a look back through our archives to see what it used to be like.

South Wales Argus: SHOPPING CENTRE: The Kingsway Centre, complete with model Transporter BridgeThe Kingsway Centre, complete with model Transporter Bridge.

South Wales Argus: the Kingsway Centre, NewportKingsway Centre, Newport

South Wales Argus: Commercial Street in Newport City Centre in 1976 with Liptons store to the right and the entrance to Kingsway Centre and Bollingtons on the left.Commercial Street in Newport City Centre in 1976 with Liptons store to the right and the entrance to Kingsway Centre and Bollingtons on the left.

South Wales Argus: DOLMAN PENDRE 14.02.03.The entrance to the Dolman Theatre in the Kingsway Centre.The entrance to the Dolman Theatre in the Kingsway Centre.

South Wales Argus: Tesco in Kingsway Centre in 1984.Tesco in Kingsway Centre in 1984.

South Wales Argus: The Place to Eat in Kingsways Inshops in Newport.The Place to Eat in Kingsways Inshops in Newport.

 