Police are running patrols at school time to provide reassurance to children and staff, though there is thought to be no direct threat to those at the school.

According to a letter from headteacher Mr N Davies, a group of "youths" and "young men" tried to walk up the driveway on Wednesday, September 13, and two of the group exposed themselves when asked to leave.

The letter told parents and carers this was seen by a number of children in Year 6 who were in the playground for their lunch break.

“This is a very worrying event and it must not be tolerated," said independent councillor for Lliswerry Alan Morris. "There’s no excuses for it. It’s disgraceful behaviour; they and their parents should be ashamed.

“There are a couple of pockets of anti-social behaviour in our ward and the general public are the eyes and ears that can stop it. If you know anything, tell the police.

“The best weapon against it is vigilance. People need to feel reassured that all the authorities are doing what they can, as quickly as they can, but the biggest players are the public," Cllr Morris said.

A subsequent statement from Gwent Police has indicated the investigation relates to one man.

“We are investigating following a report of a young man exposing himself near the entrance of Lliswerry Primary School, Nash Road, Newport at 12pm,” a spokesperson said.

“The individual ran off when approached by a member of staff.

“Officers have spoken to staff and pupils as part of enquiries and will be continuing patrols at school time to provide reassurance.

“Our investigation continues, if you were in the area and have any information, you can contact us via direct message on social media, or call us on 101 quoting log number 2300310398.”