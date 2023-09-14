Gwent Police received a report of a road traffic collision on the A465 at around 6:30pm on Tuesday, September 12.

The collision involved a singular vehicle – a white Fiat Tipo.

The driver, a 79-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed into the early hours of Wednesday morning for accident investigation works.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A465, heading west between Rhymney and Dowlais, between 6pm and 6:30pm on Tuesday, September 12, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

You can call 101, quoting log reference 2300309623, or send a direct message to Gwent Police on social media.