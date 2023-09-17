The festival will be held during October half term, from October 28 until November 5.

This year has seen record breaking heatwaves, floods, fires and climate emergencies around the world.

The EcoFest is a timely coming together of environmental and conservation groups, who are making a difference in their communities.

There will be exciting activities for all ages, including conservation walks with Caerphilly’s Countryside Ranger, sponsored riverside litter picks and local allotment tours.

There will be environmentally themed workshops open to everyone, featuring songs and dances from around the world.

Children’s activities include Halloween Craft workshops, Trethomas bulb planting, creating eco-system jars and drawing and make your own bird feeder competitions.

There will also be talks and demonstrations of beekeeping, active travel, cycling and bird watching.

Ramblers Cymru ambassador and former Senedd member Leanne Woods will talk about the Ramblers and lead a walk around Bedwas mountain.

There will be plenty of displays, exhibits, stalls, and cafés for people to visit, with plenty of visual entertainment available too, including three animated films with environmental messages, and a free screening of David Attenborough’s ‘Life on Our Planet’.

Attendees will also be treated a special viewing of the ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ with a special introduction by Caerphilly MP Wayne David. The film will be followed by a talk from Greenpeace.

Many environmental charities will give specialist talks about sustainability and carbon reduction, and Graig y Rhacca Community association will discuss their work with the Community Fridge.

The full programme will be available shortly at local libraries, Caerphilly tourist information, leisure centres and on social media.

For more information, visit Bedwas Workmen's Hall’s Facebook page, or email bwhmemories@gmail.com.