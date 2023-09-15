Andy and Lucy Bryce shared the moment Moose, and 18-month-old Weimaraner rescue, navigated the kitchen counter, sniffing around for the probiotics pot in the dark.

Moose then pulled them across the worksurface with his paws, then onto the floor to gobble up.

Speaking to Ring about the incident, Lucy said, “We wouldn't think in a million years he'd be up in the night stealing it and eating the whole pot.

“Needless to say he was nice and firm with a very healthy gut the following week.”

Lucy describes Moose as a ‘loveable nightmare’ and explains this wasn’t the first time they’ve witnessed his mischievous behaviour on their Ring devices.

“Since he was found living on the streets, he seems to be very dexterous. He can do all sorts of things with his paws that I've never known any other dog to do,” Lucy explained, “He surprises us one day to the next with what he gets up to.”

After being found abandoned on the streets, fending for himself and scavenging for food in Hungary, they adopted him through the Vizslamentés UK Rescue Trust, a UK based Rescue Trust supporting the only specialist HPR breed rescue in Hungary.

Lucy and Andy now have three dogs, including Moose and his two sisters, Eve, an eight-year-old Silver Labrador and Lola, a five-year-old Weimaraner.

With their Ring Video Doorbell + Chime and three Ring Indoor Cameras, Lucy says it is great to see what they get up to and be able to speak to them using Ring’s Two-Way Talk.

“We purchased the extra cameras in particular to see what our new dog was up to whilst we were asleep or out of the house, and of course extra security. This proved invaluable to see him committing crime.”

