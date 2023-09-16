A TEENAGER has appeared in court after he was caught carrying a samurai sword in public.
Logan James, 19, from Newport was arrested after having the weapon on the city’s West Street last month.
The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of a blade in public on August 3.
James, of Chepstow Road, was sentenced to a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates' Court.
He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
James has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the samurai sword.
