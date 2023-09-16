Logan James, 19, from Newport was arrested after having the weapon on the city’s West Street last month.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of a blade in public on August 3.

James, of Chepstow Road, was sentenced to a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates' Court.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

James has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the samurai sword.