MARIE ISAAC-KING, 19, of Charles Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4042 on August 22.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KIERAN OLSEN, 22, of Jane Austen Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Clarence Place on March 18.

DOMINIK SERAFIN, 25, of Greene Close, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Alway Parade on May 28.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MICHAEL MORGAN, 39, of Pentwyn Road, Pentwyn, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood at Pontnewynydd Industrial Estate on April 17.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LUKE BROOKS, 32, of Rother Avenue, Abergavenny was sentenced to 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Corporation Road, Newport on March 29.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £120.

RYAN WILLIAMS, 27, of Tan Y Bryn, Senghenydd, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A468 in Bedwas on March 2.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ROSS JOHN WILLIAMS, 33, of Ifor Hael Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on the A449 slip road on February 11.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CLAIRE SHERIE PRICE, 48, of Colenso Terrace, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Attlee Way, Tredegar on April 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.