JOE MORGAN, 20, of Grahamstown Road, Sedbury, Chepstow was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A48 on August 27.

He was fined £400 and must pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

RYAN JOHN WHITEHEAD, 29, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Baneswell Road on May 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY WATKINS, 32, of Beatty Street, Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on February 5.

He was fined £520 and must pay a £208 surcharge and £85 costs.

CLARE LEHAJ, 48, of Upper Wood Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on South Street on August 26.

She was fined £400 and must pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

PAUL ANTHONY THOMAS, 60, of Badgers Mede, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £311 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Maendy Way, Pontnewydd on April 3.

GRAHAM SKYRME, 54, of Rectory Road, Crumlin, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 11.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID SZKUDLAREK, 27, of Bryn Milwr, Hollybush, Cwmbran must pay £720 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Tabor Road, Hengoed, Caerphilly on April 10.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHAUN THOMAS SHEMWELL, 38, of Cheriton Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a handheld mobile telephone on Bedwas Road on March 22.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JASVIR SINGH, aged 34, of Greenmeadow Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in fines, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle with a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed and speeding at 85mph in a 70mph zone on the A4042 in Cwmbran on May 14.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.