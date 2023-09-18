VINCENT THOMAS MURPHY, 47, of Magor Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on Station Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool on February 2.

He must pay £268 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TARA LOUISE REES, 29, of Hendre, Newtown, Ebbw Vale must pay £125 in a fine and costs after she admitted failing to comply with community order requirements by failing to attend appointments on June 1 and June 8.

JACK EVANS, 28, of Blewitt Street, Newport must pay £235 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 56mph in a 40mph zone on the M32 motorway in Bristol on April 21, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

RICHARD PARRY, 48, of Homeleigh, Newbridge must pay £623 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when his alcohol level was above the limit on Risca Road, Newport on August 28.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

LEE MASON, 42, of Woodstock Close, Caldicot must pay £274 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Newport Road on March 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ANDREW JONES, 57, of Llanover Road, Blaenavon must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport M4 between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on March 18.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

DELME CHEESE, 23, of Greenland Road, Brynmawr must pay £125 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements by failing to attend appointments on June 17 and July 4.

LAYTON WAITE, 34, of Trem y Mynydd, Blaenavon was fined £60 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison by failing to attend appointments.

JAMIE DEVLIN, 38, of Orchard Place, Cwmbran must pay £125 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements by failing to attend appointments.

ERGEN DOKU, 28, of Grove Avenue, Llanfoist, Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on April 11.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.