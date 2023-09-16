Paul Taylor from The Rock on Tredegar Road in Blackwood pleaded guilty to failing to list food that could cause an allergy or intolerance.

The offence was committed on November 29 last year, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.

It followed an investigation carried out by officers from Caerphilly council.

MORE NEWS: Ex-boxer broke his girlfriend’s jaw with single punch

Taylor must pay £1,996.70 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

He has until October 12 to pay the full amount.