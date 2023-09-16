A MAN was jailed for stealing an 18-can pack of Strongbow from his local shop.
Damien Johnson, 31, admitted the theft of the cider from the Cefn Golau Store in Tredegar on Sunday, September 10.
He also pleaded guilty to stealing two cans of Lynx deodorant, four packets of Ibuprofen and two packets of children's sized masks worth £16.48 from Boots in the town on Saturday, September 2.
The defendant “has a flagrant disregard for court orders, people and their property,” Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Johnson, of Cripps Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar was sent to prison for 12 weeks.
He was ordered to pay £18 in compensation to Cefn Golau Stores.
