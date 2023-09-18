A NEWPORT man has appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with five counts of rape.
Jack Evans, 19, of Broad Mead Park is also accused of causing a 16-year-old girl to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.
The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place in Newport between October 1, 2000 and May 9, 2021.
Evans is due to appear before the crown court for a plea and trial preparation on October 11.
He was granted unconditional bail by magistrates.
