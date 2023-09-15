Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

A map showing the area the dispersal order covers (Image: Gwent Police)

Inspector Kimberley Broad said: "Anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.

"Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”

The order started at 5.35pm on Thursday 14 September and will be in place until 5:35pm today, Friday 15 September.