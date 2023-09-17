A WOMAN faces grievous bodily harm charges allegedly committed a man during the summer.
Georgia Leigh Davies, 25, from Ebbw Vale is accused of GBH and GBH with intent on June 21.
The defendant, of Rowan Tree Close, pleaded not guilty to both counts during a hearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.
Davies is next due to appear before the crown court at a date to be fixed.
She was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article