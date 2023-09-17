A WOMAN faces grievous bodily harm charges allegedly committed a man during the summer.

Georgia Leigh Davies, 25, from Ebbw Vale is accused of GBH and GBH with intent on June 21.

The defendant, of Rowan Tree Close, pleaded not guilty to both counts during a hearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Davies is next due to appear before the crown court at a date to be fixed.

She was remanded in custody.