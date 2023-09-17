While the online resource can be useful for many looking to pick up a bargain on a range of products there’s no shortage of unusual items for sale on Facebook marketplace.

Here we look at some of the quirky items for sale in and near Newport*...

Retro bathroom:

For those wanting to renovate the house a vintage bathroom suite, in green, is dismantled and ready to take away.

The listing includes a green toilet, bath, basin, toilet holder, soap dish, and mirror described by the seller as in “good condition.

The suite is being listed for £75 (down from £150) in the Newport area – check it out here.

Telephone box:

There’s limited information on this telephone box listed on Facebook marketplace – but the unusual item deserves a spot on this list.

The classic red telephone box is in “fair” condition but has seen better days and could use a lick of fresh paint.

The telephone box is being listed for £3,000 or the nearest offer in the Risca area – check it out here.

Tutankhamun storage cupboard:

This “rare” CD storage cupboard could bring an Egyptian flair to a home (curse not included).

According to the listing it’s around four foot tall and “very heavy” with the back potentially made from mahogany.

The storage cupboard is for sale elsewhere at “varying values” with the seller, in the Newport area, looking for offers – check it out here.

Golly badges:

These items are controversial which may be why the listing has been on Facebook marketplace for four years.

There are 11 badges, described as “rare full set [of] historical events through the decade” with them ranging from 1900 to 2000.

The badges are being listed for £85 with postage available – check them out here.

“Swevv” from Frozen:

Fans of the Disney film Frozen can get the deal of a lifetime with a sculpture of “Swevv” (Sven) from the film listed on Facebook marketplace.

Although it has been used it is still in “good” condition with the seller writing: “Kids can sit on him”.

This item is being listed for free in the Newport area – check it out here.

Koala outfit:

With spooky season upon us many will be considering their costumes – this one is in “excellent” koala-tee having only been used for a few hours.

While it’s not spooky it’s certainly a bit different and could be used for an array of occasions.

The costume is being listed for £25 in the Newport area – check it out here.

“Sexy” dog coat:

Although dressing dogs isn’t that unusual, these three small dog coats on Facebook marketplace include one stating: “I’m too sexy for this shirt” which isn’t necessarily the first thing that springs to mind with pets.

The coats – which also include a “dangerously cute” one and a leopard print one – are used but “like new” according to the listing.

They are being listed for £4 in the Newport area – check them out here.

*Items listed are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to price changes or sold. We do not receive payment or incentive to include any of the products within this listicle.