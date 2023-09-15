Levi Ealson, 15 had last been seen near Clos Ystwyth, Caldicot at around 10.30pm on Saturday, September 9.

At the time officers are concerned for his welfare.

The 15-year-old who often wears a grey Nike or Under Armour tracksuit has links to Caldicot and Weymouth.,

In an update issued today the force confirmed that the teen had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “Levi Ealson, 15, who had been reported as missing has now been found.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”