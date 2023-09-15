A Caldicot boy who was missing for nearly a week has been found after the police issued a desperate appeal.
Levi Ealson, 15 had last been seen near Clos Ystwyth, Caldicot at around 10.30pm on Saturday, September 9.
At the time officers are concerned for his welfare.
The 15-year-old who often wears a grey Nike or Under Armour tracksuit has links to Caldicot and Weymouth.,
In an update issued today the force confirmed that the teen had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “Levi Ealson, 15, who had been reported as missing has now been found.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here