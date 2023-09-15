The full list of sites in Wales where speed cameras will be in place to monitor the new 20mph speed limit from Sunday has been revealed.
Wales will become one of the first countries in the world, and the first nation in the UK, to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads from 30mph to 20mph on Sunday (September 17).
Ahead of the Sunday's change a list of "enforcement sites" has been revealed by GoSafe where mobile and fixed speed cameras will be in place to ensure motorists are keeping to the new 20mph speed limit.
GoSafe said: "Enforcement will take place where it is needed to keep roads and communities safe, and will be carried out through a combination of mobile enforcement vehicles and fixed cameras, as is the case now."
Full list of speed cameras in place to monitor new 20mph speed limit in South Wales
The areas in South Wales where you will find speed cameras monitoring the new 20mph speed limit are:
Newport
- Pillmawr Road, Newport
- Allt-yr-yn Avenue, Newport
- Cromwell Road, Newport
- High Street, Caerleon
Monmouthshire
- B4245 Magor,
- Devauden
- Merthyr Road, Llanfoist
- Dixton Road, Monmouth
Blaenau Gwent
- Rose Heyworth Millennium Primary
- Brynbach Primary School, Merthyr Rd
- Deighton Primary, Stockton Way
- Soffryd Primary School, Soffryd Rd
Torfaen
- Llanyravon Primary
- Henllys Church in Wales Primary, Ty Canol Way
Caerphilly
- Pontllanfraith Primary School, Penmaen Rd
Rondda Cynon Taff
- Cilfynydd Rd, Cilfynydd
Cardiff
- Ty Draw Rd, Roath
- Heol Isaf, Radyr (Scout Hall)
- Pencisely Rd, Cardiff
- Lansdowne Rd, Cardiff
- Romilly Rd, Canton
- Llandaf Rd, Cardiff
- Lake Road East, Roath
- Thornhill Rd, Cardiff
- Pantbach Rd, Cardiff
- Merthyr Rd/The Philog, Cardiff
- Heathwood Rd, Cardiff
- Heath Park Avenue, Cardiff
- Lake Road West, Roath
Neath Port Talbot
- Penscynnor - Pleasant Hill, Cilfrew
- Shelone Rd, Briton Ferry
Vale of Glamorgan
- St Brides Major, Vale
Swansea
- Grovesend, Swansea
- Birchgrove Rd, Glais
- Nr Knelston Primary School, Knelston
- Belgrave Rd, Gorseinon
- Bolgoed Rd, Pontarddulais
- Bonymaen Rd, Pentrechwyth
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pontardawe Rd, Clydach
The speed limit will change to 20mph on residential roads across Wales on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
