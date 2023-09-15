Wales will become one of the first countries in the world, and the first nation in the UK, to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads from 30mph to 20mph on Sunday (September 17).

Ahead of the Sunday's change a list of "enforcement sites" has been revealed by GoSafe where mobile and fixed speed cameras will be in place to ensure motorists are keeping to the new 20mph speed limit.

GoSafe said: "Enforcement will take place where it is needed to keep roads and communities safe, and will be carried out through a combination of mobile enforcement vehicles and fixed cameras, as is the case now."

How fast are you driving? From 17th September, most 30mph limits will change to 20mph in Wales. Education, engagement and enforcement will be in place to keep our streets safe for all of us. #ReadyFor20mph — Welsh Government Transport (@WGTransport) September 4, 2023

Full list of speed cameras in place to monitor new 20mph speed limit in South Wales

"Enforcement sites" have been revealed where mobile and fixed cameras will be set up to monitor drivers and make sure they are following the new 20mph speed limit on residential roads.

The areas in South Wales where you will find speed cameras monitoring the new 20mph speed limit are:

Newport

Pillmawr Road, Newport

Allt-yr-yn Avenue, Newport

Cromwell Road, Newport

High Street, Caerleon

Monmouthshire

B4245 Magor,

Devauden

Merthyr Road, Llanfoist

Dixton Road, Monmouth

Blaenau Gwent

Rose Heyworth Millennium Primary

Brynbach Primary School, Merthyr Rd

Deighton Primary, Stockton Way

Soffryd Primary School, Soffryd Rd

Torfaen

Llanyravon Primary

Henllys Church in Wales Primary, Ty Canol Way

Caerphilly

Pontllanfraith Primary School, Penmaen Rd

Rondda Cynon Taff

Cilfynydd Rd, Cilfynydd

Cardiff

Ty Draw Rd, Roath

Heol Isaf, Radyr (Scout Hall)

Pencisely Rd, Cardiff

Lansdowne Rd, Cardiff

Romilly Rd, Canton

Llandaf Rd, Cardiff

Lake Road East, Roath

Thornhill Rd, Cardiff

Pantbach Rd, Cardiff

Merthyr Rd/The Philog, Cardiff

Heathwood Rd, Cardiff

Heath Park Avenue, Cardiff

Lake Road West, Roath

Neath Port Talbot

Penscynnor - Pleasant Hill, Cilfrew

Shelone Rd, Briton Ferry

Vale of Glamorgan

St Brides Major, Vale

Swansea

Grovesend, Swansea

Birchgrove Rd, Glais

Nr Knelston Primary School, Knelston

Belgrave Rd, Gorseinon

Bolgoed Rd, Pontarddulais

Bonymaen Rd, Pentrechwyth

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pontardawe Rd, Clydach

The speed limit will change to 20mph on residential roads across Wales on Sunday, September 17, 2023.