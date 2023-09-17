Pencoed Fach Farm, in Bedwellty in Blackwood, is offering pumpkin picking in October with tickets for first two weekends at the pumpkin patch now on sale.

The pick your own pumpkin patch will be open on:

September 30 and October 1 (Saturday and Sunday);

October 7 and October 8 (Saturday and Sunday);

From October 14 (Saturday) and every day throughout October – excluding Mondays – providing they have enough pumpkins.

Along with picking out some spooktacular pumpkins guests will be able to enjoy organic milk, milkshakes, hot drinks and more from The Littlest Dairy.

The Littlest Kitchen will also be serving up woodfired pizzas on the days the pumpkin patch is open.

The farm will be open between 10am and 4pm. There is plenty of parking available at £6 per car which includes entry to the pumpkin patch.

The entry fee does not include pumpkins which must be paid for separately. The pumpkins range in price based on their size – very small ones are £1 and exceptionally large ones are £15. People can pay cash or card, although cash is preferred.

The farm allows dogs – providing they are well behaved, on a lead, and kept away from other animals – but is not very accessible for wheelchair users.

There will be a display for photos which there is no charge for, but – at present – there are no plans for pumpkin carving at the farm.

For those after even more fangtastic fun, Pencoed Fach Farm is hosting a psycho farm walk which will open on Friday, October 13, with limited tickets available.

This is suitable for people aged 16+ and tickets will go on sale at 7pm on Friday, September 22.

Pencoed Fach Farm will offer pick your own pumpkins (subject to stock) until 1pm on Hallowe’en (October 31) with them also hosting a trunk or treat competition in the late afternoon.

People can buy tickets for pumpkin picking at Pencoed Fach Farm, and for the psycho farm walk (once they are released) online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/pencoedfachfarm